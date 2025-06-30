Moscow, Astana in contact about Ukrainian drones crossing into Kazakh airspace — Lavrov

CHOLPON-ATA /Kyrgyzstan/, June 30. /TASS/. The relevant agencies in Russia and Kazakhstan remain in contact regarding the flights of Ukrainian military drones over the territory of the Central Asian republic to strike targets in Russia, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a press briefing following a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

"We mentioned this and took note that the relevant agencies, both military and other security services of both our countries, are in contact about this matter," the minister said, responding to a question on whether the topic was discussed during talks with Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

"Our friends in Kazakhstan assured us that in their contacts with the Ukrainian side, they are taking the necessary measures to put an end to such maneuvers," Lavrov added.

On June 21, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that "on June 19 and 20, Russia recorded the flight of several dozen Ukrainian drones over Kazakhstan’s Western region, for the apparent purpose of launching attacks in Russia." She emphasized that Russia strongly condemns such actions against its ally and fellow CSTO member.