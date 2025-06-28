MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. During the day, fighters of the Western Group of the Russian army have destroyed over 210 Ukrainian servicemen and four field ammunition depots, head of the group's press center Ivan Bigma told TASS.

"The air defense units destroyed 14 unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type. During the day, the enemy's losses amounted to over 210 military personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including a Humvee and a Cobra, 17 vehicles, an electronic warfare station and four ammunition depots," Bigma said.

According to him, the group defeated formations of two mechanized units, a Ukrainian assault brigade, a territorial defense brigade in the areas of the Podliman, Kupyansk, Senkovo, Bologovka, Olgovka, Putnikovo, Sobolevka and Karpovka settlements.