Russian President Putin rounds up his visit to Belarus

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. A two-day visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Belarusian capital of Minsk has been completed, a TASS correspondent reported.

The Russian president took part in the Eurasian Economic Forum and the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union, and held separate bilateral meetings.

He also answered journalists' questions, including about contacts with US President Donald Trump and the next rounds of negotiations with Ukraine.

The EAEU, established by a treaty signed in Astana on May 29, 2014, is an international organization focused on regional economic integration.

Its goal is to modernize, cooperate, and enhance the competitiveness of member states' national economies, while creating conditions for stable development to improve the living standards of people residing in these countries. The treaty came into force on January 1, 2015. The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.