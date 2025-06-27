MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The countries of the collective West encouraged separatism and terrorism on the territory of Russia following the principle "everything is fine if it is against Russia," President Vladimir Putin has said, answering questions from journalists.

"The same happened when the collective West encouraged separatism in our country, and such an instrument of the fight against Russia as terrorism. No one has wished to pay attention to the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia), as long as it operates in Russia. Explosions in Moscow, and all that. This is still happening today. No one wants to pay attention to this. Everything is fine, as long as it is against Russia," Putin noted.

He emphasized that Russia saw this approach from the West, as they saw it from their own angle in the West itself, however, they said there that Russia was being aggressive.

"Look at yourself," Putin remarked.