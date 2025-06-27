Russia 'was told where to go in no uncertain terms' with its view of NATO growth — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated to the media that Russia was explicitly told where to go regarding its stance on NATO expansion.

"After all, what were we discussing all along?" Putin questioned. "We emphasized that the security of one nation or a group of nations cannot come at the expense of another's security. This principle is enshrined in international agreements that all parties have ratified. Yet, in practice, what transpired? One NATO expansion after another. We were consistently reassured: 'There’s nothing to fear; it doesn’t pose a threat to you.' When we expressed our concerns, asserting that we believed it did threaten us, what was the response? Nothing at all. We were simply told, in no uncertain terms, where to go with our opinions. No one bothered to listen or consider our perspective."

According to the head of state, Russia itself determines where threats to it may come from. "We know better what threatens us and what does not. It is our right to determine the degree of our security and the level of threats that may approach us from one side or the other," Putin noted.