Russia’s, Ukraine’s memorandums contradictory, which is not surprising — Putin

MINSK, June 27. /TASS/. The contradictory content of the Russian and Ukrainian memorandums was expected, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"As for the memorandums, nothing unexpected happened. I won't tell you anything you don't already know. These are two completely contradictory memorandums," the president said. He emphasized that the talks are being organized and conducted to find ways to bring the parties together. "And, in my opinion, the fact that they are contradictory is not surprising either," Putin added.

The president added that he did not want to discuss this topic in detail because he considers it "inappropriate and even harmful" to preempt the negotiations themselves.