LUGANSK, June 27. /TASS/. The liberation of the Novaya Kruglyakovka settlement in the Kharkov Region enables the Russian army to encircle the well-fortified Ukrainian forces and cut off their supply lines, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"With the liberation of Novaya Kruglyakovka, we are beginning to outflank the Ukrainian troops who are entrenched in this settlement. They have the Oskol water reservoir on one hand, but Zagryzovo is completely under our control, so they cannot move anything there," he said.

Marochko specified that Ukrainian servicemen have only one remaining supply route on this section of the front: the Novoplatonovka-Boguslavka highway. According to the military expert, the liberation of Novaya Kruglyakovka does not significantly affect the coastline of the Oskol water reservoir at the moment. "Ukrainian troops have now established several temporary crossings, through which they can transfer supplies and manpower at night," the expert noted.

Russia’s battlegroup West liberated the Novaya Kruglyakovka settlement in the Kharkov Region on June 27, the Defense Ministry said earlier.