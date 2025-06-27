German envoy returns to Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. German Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff, who was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, has arrived at the site once again, a TASS correspondent reports.

Earlier, the diplomat spent approximately 10 minutes inside before stepping out for about 40 minutes. According to the ambassador, the meeting was initially scheduled to be conducted in English, but he was later informed that the language of communication would be Russian. "Now our interpreter is here and we are happy to meet," he noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier said that it would present the ambassador with Moscow’s response to the harassment of Russian journalists in Germany.

The department’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Berlin continues to ignore Moscow’s repeated appeals to end its arbitrary treatment of media representatives and to return to good-faith compliance with its obligations to uphold media freedom and ensure pluralism of opinion.