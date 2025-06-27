DONETSK, June 27. /TASS/. Russian air strikes in the Sumy frontline area deny the Ukrainian army the possibility to secure long-term positions, destroying both enemy manpower and fortifications by FAB aerial bombs, adviser to the DPR (Donetsk People’s Republic) head Igor Kimakovsky told TASS on Friday.

"Ukrainian armed formations are suffering heavy casualties in the Sumy direction. They are perishing in strongholds and in attempts to build them because our Aerospace Forces wipe out their positions and fortifications. Therefore, our FABs [aerial bombs] deny the Ukrainian forces the possibility to secure positions in a whole number of frontline sectors in the Sumy direction," the adviser said.

The Ukrainian military is trying to hold this direction by deploying the most combat-fit units to that area, he added.