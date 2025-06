MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops are making futile attempts to counterattack in the Sumy region, a Russian security officer told TASS.

"Ukrainian troops have been failing to counterattack near Andreyevka, Yablonovka, Yunakovka, and the village of Sadki, suffering losses," the officer said.

According to him, Ukrainian military commanders are deploying personnel on "cannon fodder" missions. All enemy counterattacks have been repelled in this sector of the front line.