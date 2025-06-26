UNESCO and OSCE must react to Ukrainian strike on Chinese television crew — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The relevant international agencies, including UNESCO and the OSCE, must promptly react to the Ukrainian strike on the crew of a Chinese television channel in Russia, according to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

"The relevant international agencies, the director-general of UNESCO, the UN high commissioner for human rights and the OSCE representative for media freedom have to issue a prompt reaction and give a proper assessment of the terrorist actions of the Ukrainian banderites," she said.

According to the diplomat, the drone attacked the crew of the Chinese television channel Phoenix as it was filming a report on the return of peaceful life to the region.

"As a result of this terrorist attack, the television company’s reporter sustained injuries. He was wearing an armored vest with the sign Press. The correspondent is now in a hospital in Kursk, where he is being treated. We wish the Chinese reporter to get well soon," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

"The targeted strike on the crew of the Chinese television channel speaks to the Kiev regime's intention to silence and essentially destroy representatives of any news media that seek to communicate objective information about what is happening in the course of the special military operation," she went on to say.