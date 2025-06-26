Russian diplomat says Ukrainian strike on Chinese TV crew seeks to silence news media

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s drone strike on a Chinese television crew in Russia’s Kursk Region shows that Kiev wants to silence the news media that seek to provide objective reporting about the special military operation, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

According to the diplomat, the drone attacked the crew of the Chinese television channel Phoenix as it was filming a report on the return of peaceful life to the region.

"As a result of this terrorist attack, the television company’s reporter sustained injuries. He was wearing an armored vest with the sign Press. The correspondent is now in a hospital in Kursk, where he is being treated," the diplomat wrote on Telegram.

"The targeted strike on the crew of the Chinese television channel speaks to the Kiev regime's intention to silence and essentially destroy representatives of any news media that seek to communicate objective information about what is happening in the course of the special military operation," she went on to say.