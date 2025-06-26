MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The enemy has been expelled from the Kursk Region, though sporadic and futile incursions continue to occur. The Russian Armed Forces remain resolute in their commitment to prevent any chance of Ukrainian forces reentering the area, stated Dmitry Medvedev, chairman of the United Russia party and deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, during a personal meeting with citizens.

During the event, Svetlana Reshetnikova, a paramedic from the Kursk Region, approached Medvedev with a plea to restore order in the liberated territories and to create conditions conducive to the return of the local population.

"The situation is, of course, tragic and extremely challenging for our country. Many have lost their homes, and some of our fellow citizens have fallen. While the enemy has been driven out, they continue to attempt senseless incursions," Medvedev acknowledged.

He assured that such incursions "will be suppressed with the utmost severity," and emphasized that the Russian military is actively addressing this threat.

"We will not allow the Ukrainian forces any opportunity to reappear. Our primary goal is to establish a buffer zone that will prevent such incidents from happening again in the future," Medvedev affirmed.