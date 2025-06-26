German envoy to be summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry soon — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Germany’s Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Lambsdorff will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in the near future over Moscow’s response measures to Berlin’s abuse of Russian journalists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The response measures are being developed, as we promised," she noted.

"In the near future, the German envoy to Moscow will be summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be informed of them," Zakharova said.

"German authorities insist on systematically harassing the Russian journalists accredited in that country. This includes various forms of pressure, bullying, propaganda aiming to shape a derogatory attitude toward the Russian reporters," she explained.