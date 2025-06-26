Russia, Ukraine hold prisoner swap per Istanbul agreements

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia has brought back a group of Russian servicemen from territory controlled by the Kiev regime with Ukrainian soldiers handed over in return, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On June 26 of this year, in accordance with Russia-Ukraine agreements reached on June 2 of this year in Istanbul, another group of Russian soldiers returned from territory controlled by the Kiev regime. A group of Ukrainian prisoners of war was handed over in return," the ministry said.

The Russian servicemen are currently in Belarus receiving all necessary psychological and medical aid. They will all be taken to Russia for treatment and rehabilitation at the Russian Defense Ministry’s medical facilities.