MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services use the experience of international terrorist groups against Russia for establishing a network of conspiracy cells and accomplices, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov said on Thursday.

"Ukrainian special services widely use the experience of international terrorist organizations for establishing a network of conspiracy cells and the accomplices’ base on the territory of Russia," he said in an interview with the Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper.

As the Russian security official pointed out, "for this purpose, they actively exploit the mass relocation of refugees from Ukraine and the possibility of their legalization through the simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship."

Currently, "there are about 1 million displaced persons from Ukraine in Russia and around 185,000 of them have received various documents entitling them to the long stay on Russian territory. Subsequently, some of them are involved through various methods, in particular, by threats and blackmail, into the criminal activity against the Russian Federation," he said.

"Border control alone has prevented the entry of over 24,000 Ukrainian citizens on signs of complicity in terrorist and extremist activity and more than 26,000 on suspicion of ties with Ukrainian special services, nationalist structures and armed formations," Kokov said.

As the Russian security official pointed out, "the outright Nazi regime existing in Ukraine and combat terrorist formations it has established have been persecuting the country’s Russian-speaking population and committing genocide against Donbass residents for more than 10 years now."

"After the start of the special military operation, their terrorist activity has also spread to Russian border regions," he stressed.

According to the security official’s data, "in the past 18 months, the intensity of terrorist attacks on these territories has increased many times over."

"A total of 645 terrorist attacks were registered on these territories in 2024 (89 in 2023) and in the first five months of 2025 their number reached already 481," Kokov said, citing the data.

Most of these terrorist attacks "are committed by way of shelling and drone attacks and armed assaults by subversive-terrorist groups," he specified.