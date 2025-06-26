Cooperation between Russia, Iran to continue in all spheres — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Cooperation between Moscow and Tehran will productively continue in all areas, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

Replying to a question as to how the US’ strikes on Iranian nuclear infrastructure affected cooperation between Moscow and Tehran, the diplomat reiterated that "Russia resolutely condemned the US strikes," carried out following an Israeli attack.

"We completely reject any attempts to restrict a sovereign state’s legal right to a civilian nuclear program with brute force. Our well-known cooperation with Tehran in a peaceful nuclear sphere is absolutely legitimate and serves the interests of both countries. It will continue, and I will emphasize that it has never been disputed by anyone in any way," Zakharova stressed. "As for overall prospects of cooperation with Iran, it will continue to productively develop in all areas in accordance with the 2025 agreement on comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and the Islamic Republic of Iran," she concluded.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.