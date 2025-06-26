Kremlin spokesman highlights US as country that used nuclear weapons

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. US representatives should always be invited to attend events to commemorate the nuclear bombing of Japan, so they are reminded what nation used nuclear weapons, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Asked about whether Russia was invited to this year’s commemorative ceremonies in Japan, he replied that he was unaware of details.

The spokesman then added, "The key thing is to make sure that US officials are always invited to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, so that everyone remembers which of the world’s countries employed nuclear weapons."

According to the Russian embassy in Japan, Ambassador Nikolay Nozdrev is set to take part in a commemorative ceremony in Nagasaki on August 9, the day of the 80th anniversary of the US nuclear bombing. The Hiroshima administration, unlike Nagasaki, sent only a notification that looks more like "an advertising brochure with a list of planned events" than an invitation.

Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

The US detonated two atomic bombs over the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945, respectively. Their stated goal was to bring forward the surrender of the Japanese Empire. These attacks were the only time in the history of mankind when nuclear weapons were used in combat. The US still does not recognize its moral responsibility, justifying the bombing by military necessity. Former US President Joe Biden did not apologize for the strikes when he attended a Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima in May 2023.