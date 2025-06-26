Another prisoner swap between Russia, Ukraine held, TASS source says

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Another stage of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been held with equal numbers of POWs swapped, a source close to Russia’s negotiating group told TASS.

"Another stage of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just been held within the framework of Istanbul agreements. Equal numbers of prisoners were swapped. Work continues," the source noted.

Following the two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula as well as on returning severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) in an "all for all" format, with no less than 1,000 people from each side.

Earlier on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that after all the exchange procedures that were agreed upon in Istanbul are completed, "the time will come to determine the dates for the third round."