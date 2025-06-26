Kremlin informs when timeframe for third round of talks with Kiev to be set

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The date of the third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul will be determined once the prisoner exchanges agreed to at the second round are finalized, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, replying to a question by TASS.

"Now we are fulfilling those humanitarian agreements that we reached during the second round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul. After all the procedures that were agreed upon are completed, the exchange procedures, the time will come to determine the dates for the third round," the Kremlin official said.

Following the two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed on exchanging prisoners on the "1,000 for 1,000" formula as well as on returning severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) in an "all for all" format, with no less than 1,000 people from each side.