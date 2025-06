MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The integration of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) continues and minor hiccups occurring are natural, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters before the EAEU summit in Minsk.

"Integration [of the EAEU] continues to be deeper. Certainly, there are some ‘rough edges,’ it is inevitable. The closer integration is, the more problems occur, so it is a quite natural process," Peskov said.

The EAEU summit meeting is being held in the capital of Belarus today.