Putin to meet with Abu Dhabi crown prince in Minsk — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the eldest son of his UAE counterpart, during the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"He [Putin] will have a separate meeting with the UAE crown prince, who will sign the long-awaited free trade zone agreement. There will also be separate communication with him," the spokesman said.

According to him, the Russian leader will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the EAEU summit. "As a rule, he [the president] uses it [such events] to talk to everyone on his feet," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

Schedule in Minsk

According to the schedule, Putin will arrive in Minsk today. There will be an official meeting ceremony for the heads of the EAEU delegations. Then, there will be a plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, in which the Russian president will participate. Peskov specified that all heads of EAEU states will attend, except for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who will participate via videoconference.

"Then [Belarusian President] Alexander Grigorievich Lukashenko will show his guests an exhibition of achievements in the automobile industry and automobile equipment. They will take pictures and continue their conversation informally," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The narrow and enlarged EAEU meetings are scheduled for June 27. "As always, the agenda is very extensive," Peskov concluded.