US-Israeli actions in Middle East undermine nuclear non-proliferation system — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The nuclear non-proliferation regime has been undermined by the actions of Israel and the United States in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference.

"Undoubtedly, the non-proliferation regime has been damaged by the aggressive actions carried out first by Israel and later by the United States, through attacks on facilities related to Iran’s peaceful nuclear program," Lavrov stated.

He added that the latest report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) secretariat was prepared under intense pressure from Western countries, particularly Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

"Many of the report’s formulations were deliberately vague, which the four Western countries quickly seized upon," Lavrov said. "They drafted a resolution based on these ambiguities and overly suggestive language in the report by IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi. The resolution barely secured the required simple majority in the IAEA Board of Governors. However, with its deliberately alarmist tone, it effectively provided Israel with additional justification for launching its operation - citing, among other things, the alleged stance of the IAEA."

Lavrov emphasized the need for caution moving forward. "It is crucial that everyone - particularly the director-general and his staff - remain focused on their professional responsibilities and avoid politicizing their work," he stressed.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.