Russia grateful to Laos for providing medical care to special op soldiers — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia is grateful to Laos for its balanced approach to Ukraine and its assistance in resolving humanitarian issues, in particular, the medical and psychological care for the special military operation fighters on the territory of the country, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his Laotian counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane.

"We are grateful to our Laotian friends for their objective, balanced approach to the Ukrainian crisis and for their assistance in resolving humanitarian issues, including the rehabilitation of our soldiers in the Lao People's Democratic Republic. We are also grateful for their understanding of the need to eliminate the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis to reliably resolve the situation so that Ukraine never poses a threat to Russia or any other state and so that the territory never poses a threat to human rights," the top diplomat said.

Lavrov added that the talks with the Laotian foreign minister were very useful. "I look forward to further deepening our multifaceted strategic partnership, and I thank my counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane for the frank exchange of views. I am convinced that, when we report [on the results of the negotiations] to our presidents, they will respond and we will take up the task of putting their agreements into practice with renewed vigor," the top diplomat stated.