Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Battlegroup Center units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Novosergeyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic <…> Battlegroup East units liberated the settlement of Shevchenko in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active and decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses over 1,415 troops in all frontline areas over past day – latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,415 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 185 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 240 troops, a tank and three artillery systems in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 170 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 545 troops and six armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 200 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 75 troops, an artillery system and three jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 185 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 185 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an air assault brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Novaya Sech, Solyaniki, Khrapovshchina, Varachino, Yunakovka and Sadki in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units struck formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Udy, Ivashki and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 185 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, nine motor vehicles and six field artillery systems, including a UK-made FH70 howitzer in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station, an ammunition depot and two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three artillery systems in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Senkovo, Bologovka, Putnikovo, Sobolevka, Kupyansk and Olgovka in the Kharkov Region, Karpovka and Zelyonaya Dolina in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles, three field artillery systems and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of six mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Seversk, Serebryanka, Vasyukovka, Pereyezdnoye, Zvanovka, Pleshcheyevka, Chasov Yar, Ivanopolye and Ilyicha in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 170 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles and five field artillery systems, including a US-made 155mm M114 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station and two ammunition and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 545 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 545 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two air assault brigades, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, a National Guard brigade and an assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police in areas near the settlements of Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Mayak, Moskovskoye, Muravka and Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 545 personnel, six armored combat vehicles, including two US-made HMMWV armored vehicles, 12 pickup trucks and four field artillery systems, among them an American-made 155mm M777 howitzer in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Chervonaya Zirka, Kamyshevakha and Voskresenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Sladkoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 200 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles and two artillery systems in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 75 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 75 Ukrainian troops, an enemy artillery system and three jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Maliye Shcherbaki and Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ingulets and Antonovka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 75 Ukrainian army personnel, eight motor vehicles, an artillery system, three electronic warfare stations, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian ammo depots, air defense radars over past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian ammunition depots, air defense radars and troop deployment areas over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck air defense radar stations, workshops for the production and sites for the assembly and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles, ammunition depots, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 205 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 205 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 205 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 65,677 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,050 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,572 multiple rocket launchers, 26,646 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,320 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.