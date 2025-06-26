NATO's decision to increase defense spending not going to impact Russian security — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed confidence that NATO’s increased defense spending will not significantly impact his country’s security.

"As for NATO’s target of allocating 5% of GDP to defense, I do not believe it will have any meaningful impact on our security," Lavrov said following talks with his Laotian counterpart, Thongsavan Phomvihane.

"We are fully aware of our objectives, we do not conceal them — we state them openly. These goals are entirely legitimate under any interpretation of the UN Charter and international law. We also know the means by which these objectives are secured," the foreign minister emphasized.

NATO leaders have agreed to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP, according to a communique adopted at the conclusion of the NATO summit held on June 24-25 in The Hague.

As part of this commitment, member states will allocate at least 3.5% of GDP by 2035 in accordance with the agreed NATO definition of defense spending. An additional 1.5% of GDP will be directed toward protecting critical infrastructure and networks, enhancing civil preparedness and resilience, fostering innovation, and strengthening the defense industrial base.

The document also states that member countries will factor in direct contributions to Ukraine’s defense and military industry when calculating their total defense expenditures.