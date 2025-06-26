Ukraine’s army bombards Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 90 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 77 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and over 90 munitions in the past 24 hours, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the villages of Bezymeno, Golovchino, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Poroz and Spodaryushino came under three bombardments by 13 munitions and attacks by eight drones. In the village of Novostroyevka-Pervaya, a private house was damaged. In the Krasnoyaruzhsky district, the settlement of Prilesye, the villages of Vyazovoye, Grafovka, Kolotilovka, Popovka, Staroselye and Terebreno came under 13 bombardments by 72 munitions and attacks by 18 drones," the governor wrote.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Rovensky district by two drones, one of which was shot down by air defenses. Two aircraft-type UAVs were shot down by air defenses over the Alekseyevsky municipal district. In the Borisovsky district, two settlements were attacked by nine Ukrainian UAVs. In the village of Gruzskoye, an infrastructural communications facility was damaged and an outbuilding caught fire on the premises of an enterprise. The Valuisky municipal district was attacked by two Ukrainian UAVs, one of which was suppressed, he said.

"In the Belgorodsky district, the settlements of Malinovka and Oktyabrsky, the villages of Blizhneye, Otradnoye and Repnoye came under an attack by seven drones, five of which were shot down by air defenses. In the area near the settlement of Oktyabrsky, a driver was wounded in a drone attack on a truck. The wounded man continues medical treatment in the hospital. The vehicle was damaged," the governor informed.

The Veidelevsky district came under an attack by one Ukrainian UAV. In the Volokonovsky district, six settlements were attacked by 11 Ukrainian drones. Early in the morning, equipment caught fire on the premises of a commercial facility after an attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the settlement of Pyatnitskoye. The fire was extinguished, he said.

In the Shebekinsky municipal district, the town of Shebekino, the villages of Voznesenovka, Murom, Nezhegol and Novaya Tavolzhanka came under two bombardments by six munitions and attacks by 17 Ukrainian UAVs, of which eight were shot down and suppressed. The attacks damaged a trade outlet, a production workshop of an enterprise, a car and three private houses and also caused an emergency shutdown of electricity, the governor said.

"Emergency response teams will start recovery work after approval from the Russian Defense Ministry," he said.