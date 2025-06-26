DONETSK, June 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is trying to withdraw its battlegroup remnants from the settlement of Shevchenko in the west of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), a source in Russian defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"The enemy is trying to withdraw the remnants of the surviving personnel from Shevchenko at the border with the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the defense source said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military kept sending a large number of troops to hold that community but practically all of them were destroyed, the source added.