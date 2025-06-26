SCO defense ministries must step up efforts to counter terrorism — Belousov

QINGDAO /China/, June 26. /TASS/. The defense ministries of the SCO member states need to step up collective efforts to counter terrorism and other threats emanating from Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"It is necessary to increase joint efforts to counter terrorism and extremism, including those emanating from Syria, Afghanistan, and Ukraine. It also seems logical to gradually combine the organization's potential with the capabilities of other international regional security structures. First and foremost, with the CSTO and the CIS," he said at a meeting of SCO defense officials in Qingdao.

Belousov stressed that "in the current circumstances, it is necessary to strengthen cooperation within the SCO."

"We must maintain the course towards further rapprochement in the interests of strengthening stability. We must neutralize attempts by unfriendly forces to destroy the long-standing ties that have developed within the organization. At the same time, we must ensure that the interests of each SCO country are taken into account in the best possible way," the top Russian defense official said.

He mentioned strengthening cooperation between defense ministries as one of the steps that will help solve these tasks.

"We need to develop practical measures to respond to possible threats and continue consultations on security issues within the SCO. Priority should be given to joint operational and combat training activities when implementing military cooperation plans within the SCO framework and on a bilateral basis. The geography and scope of joint exercises should be expanded. Training the units involved should be improved," Belousov said.

Moscow's willingness to share experience

According to him, Moscow is ready to "share Russian experience and advanced methods of warfare."

The Russian defense minister also emphasized that "the implementation of the proposed approaches will contribute to the organization's steady development, building of its potential, and strengthening of its authority in the international arena.".