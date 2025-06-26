Belousov calls Israeli, US attacks on Iranian targets 'gross violation of UN Charter'

QINGDAO /China/, June 26. /TASS/. The Iran-Israel confrontation has sharply exacerbated the situation in the region, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"The situation in the Middle East has escalated sharply. Above all, it is related to the Iran-Israel confrontation. Israeli and US strikes on Iranian military facilities and infrastructure. Such attacks are a gross violation of the UN Charter and international law," he said at a meeting of SCO defense officials in Qingdao.

According to Belousov, "Russia immediately and at all levels expressed condolences to Iran for the numerous human casualties." "We strongly condemned the actions of Israel and the US and declared our readiness to help de-escalate the conflict. We are prepared to provide mediation efforts in this process," he noted.

According to his assessment, "the events in Syria, the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and the situation in Lebanon are all the same."

The top Russian defense official also pointed out that "the spread of terrorist ideologies from the Middle East and the transit of militants to Afghanistan continues."

"The continuing instability in the country is the primary source of transnational crime and terrorist threats in the SCO space," he stressed.