Several blocs destabilize situation in Asia-Pacific region — top Russian defense official

QINGDAO /China/, June 26. /TASS/. Anti-Russian and anti-Chinese blocs being created in the Asia-Pacific region by the US, the UK, and other countries are having a destructive impact on the regional stability in the region, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"The activities of certain states to create closed, anti-Chinese and anti-Russian blocs in the Asia-Pacific region are having a destructive impact on stability," he said at a meeting of SCO defense officials in Qingdao.

Belousov listed AUKUS (Australia, the UK, and the US) and the US-Japan-South Korea alliance as examples of such blocs.