Russia ready to mediate de-escalation of Iran-Israel conflict — Belousov

QINGDAO /China/, June 26. /TASS/. Russia is ready to mediate the de-escalation of the conflict between Iran and Israel, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

According to him, "Russia immediately and at all levels expressed condolences to Iran for the numerous human casualties." "We strongly condemned the actions of Israel and the US and declared our readiness to help de-escalate the conflict. We are prepared to provide mediation efforts in this process," Belousov said at a meeting of SCO defense officials in Qingdao.

According to his assessment, "the events in Syria, the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip and the situation in Lebanon are all the same."