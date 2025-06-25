Senior Russian diplomat insists that Ukraine’s off-bloc status be fixed

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Ukraine’s off-bloc status must be committed to paper as an inseparable part of the general settlement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

"Our position is that fixing Ukraine’s off-bloc status must be part and parcel of general settlement," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily.

"We have always had a consistent stand that the unrestrained eastward expansion pursued by the NATO leadership and NATO countries, despite their pledges to the Soviet and Russian leadership in the early 1990s is unacceptable for us," he stressed. "Ukraine’s accession to NATO and the use of that country as a foothold for dealing a strategic defeat on us is unacceptable for us. We have always said this straight and our position is unchanged. Regardless of what NATO writes in its documents. And they are aware of this position.".