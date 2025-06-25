Russian diplomat says it was quite predicatble of Iran to suspend cooperation with IAEA

BERLIN, June 26. /TASS/. The Iranian parliament’s decision to approve the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was quite an expected move, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"Iran’s parliament has decided to suspend cooperation with the IAEA. No surprise. It was the only possible development of the situation following the illegal attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities covered by the IAEA safeguards," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Iran’s parliament on Wednesday approved a bill on the temporary suspension of cooperation with the IAEA. The agency’s inspectors will be banned from entering the country unless the security of its nuclear sites and peaceful nuclear activities are guaranteed. Tehran pointed out that all Iranian nuclear sites that were hit by Israel and the United States were under the IAEA safeguards but the agency dud nothing to avert those attacks.

In the early morning hours of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Iran retaliated. Nine days later, on the morning of June 22, US jets attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities, entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran launched a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military airbase in the region, located in Qatar. According to the US authorities, there were no casualties or significant damage.

On June 24, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The Israeli authorities confirmed that they had accepted the US proposal and announced that they had completed all objectives in their operation against Iran. In turn, Tehran said that it had achieved a victory over Tel Aviv by forcing it to unilaterally halt its aggression.