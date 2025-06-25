Europe belligerent over prospects of improved Russia-US ties — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. European countries view the prospects of improved relations between Russia and the US as a threat and act in a hostile way, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the OSCE’s Annual Security Review Conference.

"And now another ‘terrible’ threat is looming over Europe - the prospects of healthier Russia-US relations. Practically all European capitals are alarmed and adding to belligerency, including on the Ukrainian issue," he pointed out.

"This is incomprehensible because normal relations between two nuclear powers who are particularly responsible for maintaining peace and security not only serve as a guarantee of peace and stability in Europe but are also one of the main conditions of the continent’s tenability in a multipolar world," the senior Russian diplomat noted.