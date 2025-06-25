Armenian PM Pashinyan to take part in EAEU summit via video link — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will participate in the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum via an online video conference, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"All of the leaders bound for Minsk will take part in it [the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum], except for Pashinyan, who will participate in absentia via video link," Ushakov said at a news briefing.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last Friday that Moscow regretted Pashinyan’s decision to skip the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk. Peskov said that Armenia is a country that "derives major economic gains from being an EAEU member. Membership in the EAEU contributes notably to the growth of the Armenian economy each year."

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko paid a state visit to Azerbaijan on May 15-17, during which he visited Nagorno-Karabakh. In particular, he said that Minsk and Baku "equally understand the world and where it is going," and offered his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev assistance in Karabakh’s postwar reconstruction.

Following this, Pashinyan stated that Armenian officials would not visit Belarus "as long as Lukashenko is the president there."

The EAEU, established by a treaty signed in Astana on May 29, 2014, is an international organization focused on regional economic integration.

Its goal is to modernize, cooperate, and enhance the competitiveness of member states' national economies, while creating conditions for stable development to improve the living standards of people residing in these countries. The treaty came into force on January 1, 2015. The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.