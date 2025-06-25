BRICS to discuss Putin’s proposal of alternative growth platform — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal of a global growth platform alternative to the West’s will be discussed at a BRICS summit in Brazil, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said at a briefing.

"This is the idea for discussion which is indeed being discussed," he said with a smile. "It is also being discussed within the framework of BRICS," the Kremlin official added.

"A BRICS summit will be held in early July, all these matters undoubtedly will be touched on," he said.

At the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Putin invited Russia’s partners, including those in BRICS, to shape a new global model of growth to replace the old mechanisms of the age of globalization and the West’s domination.