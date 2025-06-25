Plenary session to become key event of Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The plenary meeting will become the key event of the Eurasian Economic Forum, in which all leaders coming to Minsk will take part, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The plenary session will be the central event [of the Eurasian Economic Forum]. It will begin tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. All leaders coming to Minsk will take part in it," he told a briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak about the prospects of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and global and regional financial structures at the plenary session of the forum, Ushakov said.

"[Moderator of the forum, Belarusian Information Minister Marat] Markov will ask our president to speak about the prospects of cooperation between the integration [EAEU] and global and regional financial structures," he said, adding that Markov will also provide a general assessment of business cooperation within the framework of EAEU.