Putin has no formal meetings planned in Minsk, but informal talks possible — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin does not plan separate bilateral meetings in Minsk during the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Minsk this week, but brief talks "on the go" are possible, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"We haven’t scheduled any official meetings, but judging by the mood of the leaders, which I am aware of, informal meetings may be envisaged <…> between our president and certain leaders," Ushakov said at a news briefing.

"In particular, he [Putin] will have an opportunity to speak in depth with the host [of the summit, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko]. It is possible that he will hold separate talks with President of Uzbekistan [Shavkat] Mirziyoyev," he continued.

"When people gather, they can always step aside and have separate conversations, as they say, 'on the go'. I am sure that it will happen in Minsk this time too," Ushakov added.

The EAEU, established by a treaty signed in Astana on May 29, 2014, is an international organization focused on regional economic integration.

Its goal is to modernize, cooperate, and enhance the competitiveness of member states' national economies, while creating conditions for stable development to improve the living standards of people residing in these countries. The treaty came into force on January 1, 2015. The EAEU comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia.