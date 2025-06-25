EAEU summit in Minsk to approve ten documents — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Ten documents of practical nature will be approved at the summit of the Eurasian Economic Union in Minsk, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"Ten documents are being prepared for approval. In particular, main areas of cooperation in sports are to be defined," Ushakov said. "All these ten documents pertain to current activities of the board of the Eurasian Economic Commission," the aide to the Russian president said.

"There will be no critical, dramatic document to be approved this time. All the issues are practical but nevertheless, they are important for the activity of our association, the diplomat said.