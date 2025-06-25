Communications with Latin America to be discussed at Minsk forum — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Communications and partnership between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Latin American and Caribbean countries will be discussed during the Eurasian Economic Forum, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said at the briefing.

"There will be thirty topical sessions on current issues of economic interaction during this forum. In particular, the EAEU - UAE business dialog, the EAEU - Mongolia roundtable will be held. Communications and the business partnership of our association with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean will also be discussed," he said.

The business program of the forum is grouped in six topical areas, including the quality of the EAEU internal market, digital transformation, Eurasian connectivity, strategic block, development of technological potential and cooperation, and activities on the sidelines of the forum.