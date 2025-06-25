Putin to invite EAEU summit participants to St. Petersburg in December — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will invite participants of the EAEU summit in Minsk to gather for a traditional December meeting in St. Petersburg, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said.

"I can say in advance that our president will propose, traditionally, to meet in St. Petersburg at the end of December for an informal, friendly pre-New Year meeting with all leaders of CIS countries participating," he told a briefing. "We will propose this option and see how the leaders react to it," the diplomat added.

"In the course of this communication between CIS leaders, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is often held as well. For example, this was the case last year, same as in several previous years," he noted.