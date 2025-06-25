Russia-China relations stronger than ever — Belousov

QINGDAO /China/, June 25. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are stronger than they have ever been, thanks in large part to the personal friendship between the leaders of the two countries, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Friendly relations between Russia and China have seen an upward trend across the board and reached an unprecedented level. Trusting contacts between the two leaders have played a key role in strengthening our strategic ties. And we are set to put all agreements reached so far into practice," the Russian defense chief said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Dong Jun in Qingdao.

Belousov noted that Russia is looking forward to "close and fruitful cooperation with Chinese comrades, including at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," as he expressed confidence that "today’s talks will help deepen bilateral strategic partnership in the defense sphere."

In turn, Dong revealed that he and Belousov will "exchange opinions on issues of mutual interest."

This year simultaneously marks the 80th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War in Russia and the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression.