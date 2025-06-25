Russian embassy slams baseless claims in Britain's new National Security Strategy

LONDON, June 25. /TASS/. The accusations made against Moscow in Britain’s updated National Security Strategy published on June 24 are false, the Russian embassy said in a statement obtained by TASS.

"The Cabinet of Keir Starmer has again decided to exploit an important issue to advance its out-of-touch and purely opportunistic agenda. The imaginary risks allegedly emanating from Russia are at the heart of the strategy. This is accompanied by an openly offensive rhetoric against our country. Here we have to repeat that such accusations are empty and false. Russia has not threatened and does not threaten Britain and its people," the diplomatic mission said.

The embassy noted that throughout the "long and diverse history" of relations between the two countries, "it was London that on a number of occasions acted as the instigator of conflicts and as the generator of strategic provocations against" Russia. "It is enough to recall Winston Churchill's plan to attack the Soviet Union at the end of World War II, designated as Operation Unthinkable," the embassy said.

It said that London's current approach is at odds with the real state of affairs in the modern world, where there are indeed "many threats, mainly of a complex cross-border nature." It is well known that they can be dealt with only through the joint efforts of the international community. Among such challenges in relation to the UK, there are those that arose with the connivance of successive governments of the country, both intentionally and thoughtlessly, the embassy said.

A missed opportunity to improve relations

The Russian diplomats noted that London has missed a huge opportunity to improve relations with Moscow amid the Starmer government’s rise to power. "When the Labor government came to power in the summer of 2024, it had a chance to break the vicious cycle of hysterical fearmongering created by its predecessors and begin restoring bilateral relations for the benefit of its own country. However, it opted for further confrontation and escalating tensions. It continues to stubbornly adhere to it," the Russian Embassy stated.

The Russian diplomatic mission noted that the purpose of the publication of the National Security Strategy is disclosed in its preamble. According to the Russian diplomats, it consists in "grandstanding for NATO allies and stirring up anti-Russian sentiments." "This makes it easier to juggle budget items, which supposedly will allow to increase military spending in 10 years when there is no money and there will be no money. And also to ensure a semblance of ‘national unity.’ After all, the current cabinet of ministers clearly cannot achieve this by other means - by a constructive agenda and improving the quality of life of the population," the diplomatic mission said.

"The Labour government, with even more cynicism than its Conservative predecessors, is resorting to fearmongering with anti-Russian ‘horror stories’ meant to scare the public into solidarity. But this, as their famous compatriot George Orwell would explain to the Labour Party, is the way to nowhere," the commentary says.

What does the National Security Strategy say?

The document states the need for Britain to prepare actively for a possible war on its territory. Russia's actions in Ukraine are mentioned in this context, which, the Strategy says, allegedly pose a threat to the entire continent. The word "Russia" appears 28 times in the document.