As Doomsday Clock inches towards midnight, Russia works to pull hands back — Lavrov

ASHGABAT, June 25. /TASS/. The Doomsday Clock is edging ever closer to midnight, while Russia is trying to pull the hands back by working to avert nuclear catastrophe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Global security is perhaps the most critical issue today - especially as the infamous Doomsday Clock continues to tick toward midnight," Lavrov said during an address to staff, faculty, and students at Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Institute of International Relations. "It is essential to prevent such a scenario, and we are actively engaged in efforts to avert a catastrophe."