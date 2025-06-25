Russia to attend upcoming BRICS summit in any case — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia will participate in the BRICS Summit scheduled to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 6-7, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed during a briefing.

"Russia will take part in the summit’s work in any case. The development of BRICS and our engagement in the group is one of our highest priorities," he said.

Earlier, presidential aide Yury Ushakov told TASS that Russian leader Vladimir Putin would attend the event, though the format of his participation has not yet been determined.

Brazil assumed the BRICS chairmanship from Moscow on January 1. Russia previously hosted a BRICS Summit in Kazan last October.

Founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, BRICS welcomed South Africa in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates joined the group, followed by Indonesia on January 6, 2025.