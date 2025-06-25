Kremlin sees as Armenia’s internal affair Pashinyan's words about coup prevention

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has emphasized that the statement by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding the prevention of an attempted coup is an internal matter for Yerevan.

When asked about Moscow’s reaction to the recent events and the rising tensions in Armenia, Peskov reiterated, "This, of course, is an internal affair of Armenia. We are interested in the preservation of law and order within the country, ensuring that Armenia remains prosperous, stable, and friendly toward Russia."

Earlier, Pashinyan stated that law enforcement agencies had prevented a plan by what he described as "criminal oligarchic clergy" to destabilize the situation in Armenia and seize power.