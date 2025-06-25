Negotiations with Ukraine must continue, some issues are being resolved — Naryshkin

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has emphasized the importance of continuing direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to TASS, he highlighted that such dialogue allows for the resolution of various issues, including humanitarian concerns.

When asked about the Ukrainian side's mood ahead of the next negotiation round, Naryshkin responded, "Regardless of their attitude, negotiations are necessary. While substantial progress has yet to be made, each session helps address certain matters, particularly those related to humanitarian issues. This remains a crucial aspect of the process."

The second round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was held on June 2. During this meeting, both sides exchanged draft memoranda outlining potential peace agreements and agreed to facilitate the exchange of seriously wounded prisoners of war, as well as the bodies of those who had fallen in battle. Moscow transferred approximately 6,000 bodies to Kiev. As Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked, the timing for the next round of talks will likely be decided after June 22.