Ukraine’s army attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 100 munitions in past day

BELGOROD, June 25. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked 11 municipal districts of Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region with 89 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and 101 munitions in the past 24 hours, killing one and wounding another civilian, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"In the Borisovsky district, a civilian was killed in a drone strike in the settlement of Baitsury. The man died of the wounds on the spot. His wife who was nearby during the attack suffered injuries. She received medical assistance at the Borisovsky central district hospital and continues treatment on an outpatient basis," he said.

The Krasnoyaruzhsky district came under a bombardment by 64 munitions and attacks by 19 Ukrainian UAVs. The information on the consequences is being specified. The Shebekinsky district came under a bombardment by 23 munitions and attacks by 34 Ukrainian UAVs, which damaged two social facilities, seven private houses, two outbuildings, two cars, a fence of a private household, a gas pipe and an electricity transmission line, the governor wrote.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army attacked the Valuisky district with six drones, damaging an administrative building. In the Belgorodsky district, nine settlements came under an attack by 15 Ukrainian drones, which damaged a social facility, a private house, a fence on the premises of an agribusiness and a truck, he said.

In the Graivoronsky municipal district, the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Dronovka, Kozinka and Poroz came under four bombardments by 14 munitions and an attack by a Ukrainian UAV, with no consequences, the governor said.

Air defenses shot down 12 Ukrainian UAVs over the Alekseyevsky, Veidelevsky, Krasnogvardeisky and Rovensky districts, with no damage or casualties reported, he said.

"Air defenses downed a drone over Belgorod, with no consequences," the governor said.