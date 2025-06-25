MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov believes Vladimir Zelensky is agonizing as the end is looming to his regime.

"He has been pushed to the corner. He used to be a psychologically balanced man, but I believe he is in agony now," he said.

NATO has changed the attitude to Zelensky and there are no more 40 billion euros the West has promised to Ukraine. "Many people understand that Zelensky is leading the country to collapse. There are circumstances that I believe will bring an end to the regime," Azarov said.